CryptoPing (PING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,948.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $57,948.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

