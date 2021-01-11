CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $57,948.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

