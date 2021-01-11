Cubiex (CBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $204,672.63

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $204,672.63 and approximately $447.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Cubiex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 72,848,997 tokens. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

