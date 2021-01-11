Curio (CUR) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curio has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $73,344.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

