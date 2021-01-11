Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

DAN stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

