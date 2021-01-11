Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.64 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -129.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

