Datawallet Market Capitalization Reaches $150,668.64 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $150,668.64 and $8,593.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00329025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.23 or 0.03926319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.