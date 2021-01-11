DDKoin Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $62,068.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003034 BTC on exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

