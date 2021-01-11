DeepOnion Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $116,216.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021502 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,401,981 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

