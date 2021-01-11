Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,271,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

