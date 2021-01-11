Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $25.71 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $25.71 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

