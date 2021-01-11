Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

