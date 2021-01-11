DigitalBits Market Capitalization Achieves $12.87 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $12.87 million and $257,745.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00376172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00029466 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.01210122 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

