Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $139.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011789 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

