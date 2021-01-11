DPRating Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,059.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, BCEX and UEX. DPRating has a market cap of $312,245.65 and $78,059.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

