Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.
DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DRQ stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,400. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.