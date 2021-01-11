Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Tops $14.47 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $14.47 million and $1.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

