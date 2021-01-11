DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DZSI. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

DZSI opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth $184,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

