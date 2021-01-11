Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $12.54 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
