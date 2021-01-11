Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $12.54 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

