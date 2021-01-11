Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. 2,647,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 571,958 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

