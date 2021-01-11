Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.