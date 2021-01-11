Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $34.78 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $34.78 or 0.00101663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $579.06 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,116.17 or 0.88033238 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,979,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,649,810 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

