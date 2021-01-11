ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $65,614.26 and approximately $6,604.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.