Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

