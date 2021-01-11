EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Insider Farina Khan Purchases 200,000 Shares

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).
Shares of LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 13.24 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. EnQuest PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.
About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.