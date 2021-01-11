EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Insider Farina Khan Purchases 200,000 Shares

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Shares of LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 13.24 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. EnQuest PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

