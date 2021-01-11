Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESVIF. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

