Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

EQR stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

