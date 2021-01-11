Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.39.

ERO stock opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.11. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

