Essentia (ESS) Trading 22.2% Higher This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Essentia has a market capitalization of $325,469.22 and approximately $12,285.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

