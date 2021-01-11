Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.