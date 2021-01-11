Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $69,453.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $17,032.14 and $69,453.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

