Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Insider Acquires £37,940 in Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Colin R. Day purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, for a total transaction of £37,940 ($49,568.85).

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 891.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.06%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

