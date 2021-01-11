Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) to Underperform

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$22.62 during midday trading on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

