EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (EXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

TSE:EXF opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. EXFO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

