Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

