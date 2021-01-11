Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. 1,692,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

