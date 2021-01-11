Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FB stock traded down $9.10 on Wednesday, hitting $258.47. 534,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock worth $292,498,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

