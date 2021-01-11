FantasyGold Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $421,570.48 and $69.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00272559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,534.51 or 0.88459581 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

