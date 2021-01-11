Financial Analysis: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) & SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -8.89% -2.11% -0.61% SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and SandRidge Permian Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.98 $10.15 billion N/A N/A SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.96 $17.29 million N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

