First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. First Busey posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 18.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.25. 117,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,582. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

