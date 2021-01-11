First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $357,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

