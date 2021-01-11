First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.99. 39,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,300. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.