Flit Token (FLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $703.20 and approximately $4,422.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00448927 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,707.54 or 1.00728779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

