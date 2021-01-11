Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0191

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $16,841.86 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 62.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

