Function X (FX) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $660,390.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,318.01 or 0.99768238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,844,112 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

