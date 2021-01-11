FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $68.26 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $68.26 million and $3.05 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

