FY2020 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

