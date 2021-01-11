FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

