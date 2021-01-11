GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 22nd

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

GGN stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

