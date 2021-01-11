GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 22nd

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
GGN stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
