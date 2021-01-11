Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $121.23. 434,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,553. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

